Clasica de Almeria. Fast day for sprinters ahead of two big races, Astana’s Gidich is 16th

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 February 2020, 08:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team took part in the Spanish one-day race Clasica de Almeria, which has been held today in Roquetas de Mar.

The race ended with a much-expected bunch sprint, won by the German rider Pascal Ackermann. The Astana’s rider Yevgeniy Gidich finished 16th, the Team’s official website reads.

«We used this race to prepare for the next two big stage races in Spain and Portugal, which are waiting for us in a few days. Already on Wednesday we will start at the Vuelta a Andalucia and the Volta ao Algarve and we will have strong teams there. So, today we have spent a nice day on the road, the guys did a good job, but it was difficult to fight against pure fast sprinters in today’s final. Now, we are looking forward to the upcoming races,» said Alexandr Shefer, sports director of Astana Pro Team.


