CKD assembly of Chinese cars to be launched in Kazakhstan

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Completely knocked down (CKD) assembly of the Chinese vehicles is set to be launched in Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The corresponding agreement was singed by the Kazakhstani and Chinese companies as part of President Tokayev’s state visit to China.

In his opening remarks at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, the Kazakh President said that Chinese vehicles and such brands as Cherry, Jac, Exeed and Haval have recently won hearts of Kazakhstani customers, having become the top-selling car brands in the country.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in that sector has reached a brand-new level.

He went on to announce that the CKD assembly of the Chinese vehicles is set to be launched in Kazakhstan based on the agreement signed by the two countries.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is paying a state visit to China. He already held top-level talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.



