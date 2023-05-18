Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    CKD assembly of Chinese cars to be launched in Kazakhstan

    18 May 2023, 10:44

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Completely knocked down (CKD) assembly of the Chinese vehicles is set to be launched in Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The corresponding agreement was singed by the Kazakhstani and Chinese companies as part of President Tokayev’s state visit to China.

    In his opening remarks at the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi’an, the Kazakh President said that Chinese vehicles and such brands as Cherry, Jac, Exeed and Haval have recently won hearts of Kazakhstani customers, having become the top-selling car brands in the country.

    According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in that sector has reached a brand-new level.

    He went on to announce that the CKD assembly of the Chinese vehicles is set to be launched in Kazakhstan based on the agreement signed by the two countries.

    Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is paying a state visit to China. He already held top-level talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Business, companies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform
    Kazakhstan, China ink memorandum on trade and economic research
    Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
    Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
    Popular
    1 Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    2 30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
    3 Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
    4 Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
    5 Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit