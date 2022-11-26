Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Citizens demonstrated their indifferent attitude to their future during the past elections. The civil society has become a full-fledge institution, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told during his inauguration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In line with the Constitution, all branches of the power are to be updated drastically. The presidential elections launched a new political season. Election campaign lasted for around three months, during which different views were expressed, informative discussions on the future of the country took place. The citizens demonstrated their indifferent attitude to their future. It was obvious that the civil society has become a full-fledged institution. New faces emerged on the political arena. On November 20 the nation made its choice,» said the Kazakh Head of State during the inauguration ceremony.

Tokayev noted that according to the observers, experts, journalists, the elections were just and open.

«The activity of people was especially high. Some citizens came to cast their ballots with their families. The past election campaign showed that the interests of the country unite us all. During all times, out ancestors put the unity above all. We’ve demonstrated the entire world that we’re a modern and civilized country and are faithful to the path of our fathers and grandfathers, therefore demonstrating the strength of our unity,» added the Kazakh President.

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.



