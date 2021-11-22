Civil Forum: Over 500 recommendations developed over the years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 500 recommendations were developed during the Civil Forums held over the years,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva sold today’s X Civil Forum.

The Forum has been held regularly since 2003. Year after year it more effectively solves pressing issues concerning the development of nongovernmental sector and social sphere at large. Besides, more than 500 recommendations were elaborated over the past years for practical realization of state bodies.

As Balayeva noted, the next five days will witness joint efforts of all concerned parties that will open a page in the history of the development of modern Kazakhstan.

The Minister also expressed confidence that the participants of the Forum will perform reliable mission and lay foundation for partnership between the government, business and civil society.