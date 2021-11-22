Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Civil Forum: Over 500 recommendations developed over the years

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 November 2021, 12:03
Civil Forum: Over 500 recommendations developed over the years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 500 recommendations were developed during the Civil Forums held over the years,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva sold today’s X Civil Forum.

The Forum has been held regularly since 2003. Year after year it more effectively solves pressing issues concerning the development of nongovernmental sector and social sphere at large. Besides, more than 500 recommendations were elaborated over the past years for practical realization of state bodies.

As Balayeva noted, the next five days will witness joint efforts of all concerned parties that will open a page in the history of the development of modern Kazakhstan.

The Minister also expressed confidence that the participants of the Forum will perform reliable mission and lay foundation for partnership between the government, business and civil society.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup