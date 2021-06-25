Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    ‘City of Dream’ exhibition unveiled in Nur-Sultan

    25 June 2021, 21:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Kazakhstan’s way’ project dated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence kicked off with ‘The City of Dream’ exhibition in Nur-Sultan on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The unveiling of the exhibition took place at the Museum of the First President-Elbasy. It is dated not only to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan, but also to the Capital City Day marked on July 6 annually.

    The exhibition is divided into two parts – ‘Nur-Sultan is the new capital of independence Kazakhstan’ and ‘Nur-Sultan is the center of diplomacy and peacekeeping'.

    The goal of the exhibition is to showcase Kazakhstan’s dynamic development within the past three decades. It was organized in association with the Nur-Sultan city administration, the state archive of Nur-Sultan city, the National Archive, and JSC KazExpoCongress.

    According to director of the Library of Elbasy Bakytzhan Temirbolat, this year the Museum of the First President will host exhibitions of all 17 regions of Kazakhstan to demonstrate their achievements during 30 years of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events