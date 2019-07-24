Go to the main site
    City low-carbon development strategy to be adopted in Nur-Sultan

    24 July 2019, 22:55

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Altay Kulginov, Mayor of Nur-Sultan, has met today withrepresentatives of the Asian Development Bank to discuss the strategy oflow-carbon development of the city, Kazinform cites Elorda Info.

    At themeeting, the head of the ADB team, Ms. Nawon Kim, noted that the documentincludes a number of projects that entail the use of environmentally friendlytechnologies that affect all spheres of the city life. For instance, one of thefirst projects to be implemented in the capital city will save fuel andmaintain clean air. The technology will make it possible to warm up car engineswithout emissions into the environment.

    Mayor ofthe city Altay Kulginov highlighted that the project is very relevant as thewinter in the capital city is quite frosty. It is also proposed to upgrade thecentralized heat supply systems in 4 districts and optimize heat supply to theoutskirts of the city.

    The third project under the Strategy is the improvement of the publictransport systems. Besides, the document is also about adapting the watersupply infrastructure for the timely watering of green spaces and theintroduction of a deposit return system, i.e. when a consumer gets a refundfor the repeated use of reusable packaging.

    At the endof the meeting, the mayor said that all the projects covered by the SustainableDevelopment Strategy are primarily intended for people’s convenience.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Environment ADB Nur-Sultan
