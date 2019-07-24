City low-carbon development strategy to be adopted in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Altay Kulginov, Mayor of Nur-Sultan, has met today with representatives of the Asian Development Bank to discuss the strategy of low-carbon development of the city, Kazinform cites Elorda Info.

At the meeting, the head of the ADB team, Ms. Nawon Kim, noted that the document includes a number of projects that entail the use of environmentally friendly technologies that affect all spheres of the city life. For instance, one of the first projects to be implemented in the capital city will save fuel and maintain clean air. The technology will make it possible to warm up car engines without emissions into the environment.

Mayor of the city Altay Kulginov highlighted that the project is very relevant as the winter in the capital city is quite frosty. It is also proposed to upgrade the centralized heat supply systems in 4 districts and optimize heat supply to the outskirts of the city.

The third project under the Strategy is the improvement of the public transport systems. Besides, the document is also about adapting the water supply infrastructure for the timely watering of green spaces and the introduction of a deposit return system, i.e. when a consumer gets a refund for the repeated use of reusable packaging.

At the end of the meeting, the mayor said that all the projects covered by the Sustainable Development Strategy are primarily intended for people’s convenience.