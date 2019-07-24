Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

City low-carbon development strategy to be adopted in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
24 July 2019, 22:55
City low-carbon development strategy to be adopted in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Altay Kulginov, Mayor of Nur-Sultan, has met today with representatives of the Asian Development Bank to discuss the strategy of low-carbon development of the city, Kazinform cites Elorda Info.

At the meeting, the head of the ADB team, Ms. Nawon Kim, noted that the document includes a number of projects that entail the use of environmentally friendly technologies that affect all spheres of the city life. For instance, one of the first projects to be implemented in the capital city will save fuel and maintain clean air. The technology will make it possible to warm up car engines without emissions into the environment.

Mayor of the city Altay Kulginov highlighted that the project is very relevant as the winter in the capital city is quite frosty. It is also proposed to upgrade the centralized heat supply systems in 4 districts and optimize heat supply to the outskirts of the city.

The third project under the Strategy is the improvement of the public transport systems. Besides, the document is also about adapting the water supply infrastructure for the timely watering of green spaces and the introduction of a deposit return system, i.e. when a consumer gets a refund for the repeated use of reusable packaging.

At the end of the meeting, the mayor said that all the projects covered by the Sustainable Development Strategy are primarily intended for people’s convenience.

Environment   ADB   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible