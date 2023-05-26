Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Video News

    City assembly head’s son arrested over deadly attack in central Japan

    26 May 2023, 09:21

    NAGANO. KAZINFORM - A son of a city assembly chief in central Japan was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a policeman in a stabbing and shooting attack in which a total of four people died, according to local police, Kyodo reports.

    The suspect, Masanori Aoki, 31, is believed to be the eldest son of Masamichi Aoki, speaker of the city assembly in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

    He was arrested on suspicion of shooting a police officer to death on Thursday before barricading himself in the city official's house, according to the police.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan’s flu season yet to end due to low immunity, end of COVID rules
    Japan firms invest 10 bil. yen in floating nuclear plant project
    Japan seeks 2032-2033 UN Security Council nonpermanent membership
    Japan’s ruling party OKs plan to expand scope of skilled worker visa
    Popular
    1 Connectivity and green agenda: Kazakhstan and EU seek to boost trade, economic and investment cooperation
    2 From drought to century's worst floods: Emilia-Romagna disaster lays bare Italy's climate vulnerabilities
    3 Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
    4 Industrially developed province of Vietnam ready to send business delegation to Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Grand Kremlin Palace to attend SEEC meetings