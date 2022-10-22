Go to the main site
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev

    22 October 2022, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The solemn awarding ceremony with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in Astana, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President said that the Sovereignty Declaration is the result of common longstanding efforts of the entire nation. «Taking into account political, social and demographic situation of that epoch it was a bold step. The Sovereignty Declaration is the victory of courage and diplomacy, common sense and patience. We felt the power of that historic document. We have renovated principles of the society and headed for the new summits,» the President said.

    The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan embarked on the way of building strong statehood.

    At the National Kurultai held in Ulytau the Head of State suggested granting the Republic Day the status of the national holiday. The initiative to celebrate it as the main holiday of Kazakhstan was supported nationwide, the amendments were inserted to the corresponding law. The President said that the Republic Day will become a holiday to demonstrate mutual understating of our citizens, aspiration of the whole nation to free life. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the citizens are the backbone of the state. There will be no state without the citizens.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
