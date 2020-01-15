Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Citizens appeals should be considered promptly, Tokayev

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 January 2020, 13:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, drew special attention to the importance of prompt response to appeals of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the meeting with representatives of the Presidential youth personnel reserve, the President stressed that appeals of citizens need to be considered promptly.

He outlined that the key role in the issues belongs to digitalization.

According to the Head of State, in the coming years a major part of bureaucratic procedures in the public administration system will be automated. The public sector will operate using the tools of blockchain, big data and artificial intelligence.

Today Akorda is hosting a meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the representatives of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.


