Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Cities of South Korea keen on coop with Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 June 2022, 08:53
Cities of South Korea keen on coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev took part in the work of the Eurasia City Forum, organized by the City Hall of Busan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The Forum was attended by representatives of the cities of Busan, Ulsan and Pohang, representatives of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and South Korean experts on Eurasian countries. During the event, the parties discussed issues of enhancing practical cooperation between the cities of South Korea and the cities of Central Asia.

Within the framework of the Forum, Bakyt Dyussenbayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening cooperation with the city of Busan and the southern provinces of Korea.

photo

In turn, the Director of the Department of Diplomacy and Trade of the City Hall of Busan, Shin Hyun Gi, emphasized that the city of Busan is interested in establishing cooperation with the city of Almaty. In particular, it was noted that in the near future an official delegation of the Busan Mayor's Office is expected to visit Almaty.

At the end of the event, the parties also discussed the political and economic situation in the Eurasian region.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final