CIS universities to hold video conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on national economies

MINSK. KAZINFORM CIS universities will hold an international video conference to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economies of the CIS countries on 26 May, BelTA learned from the organizers.

According to the International Labour Organization, the pandemic will affect 2.7 billion of the 3.3 billion working-age population worldwide, which is equivalent to 81% of the workforce. The World Tourism Organization estimates that the impact of the loss of demand in international travel could translate into loss of 850 million to 1.1 billion international tourists, loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion in export revenues for national economies. According to the World Trade Organization, world trade could decline by a third in 2020 and foreign direct investment by 40%, BelTA reports.

COVID-19 negatively affects the business activity of national economies and increases tensions in the global market. In the long term, the global economy's productive capacity could be significantly weakened by the closure of businesses, companies and the increase in the number of unemployed. In this regard, cooperation between CIS countries in combating the negative effects of th ecoronavirus pandemic is of great importance. The economies of these countries are highly dependent on each other and has close cooperation, investment and migration ties. Only together can the CIS countries successfully address the emerging unprecedented challenges. For this purpose, it is necessary to make a greater use of available opportunities, monitor and exchange operational information on the epidemiological situaiton, provide mutual consultative and practical assistance in combating COVID-19,» the organizers said.

The video conference will be held online for the first time. «It will be relevant both from the point of view of the chosen matter and from the point of view of the format of the conference, as well as the composition of participants from nine CIS countries, representing leading universities of their countries. We hope that such events will be held regularly, the number of participants will increase and a platform will be created for discussion of topical issues in all areas of science and education in the CIS,» the organizers added.

The forum is organized by the Tashkent State Institute of Oriental Studies, the Institute of Asian and African Studies of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, St. Petersburg State University, the Belarusian State University, Baku State University, Yerevan State University, Moldova State University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Tajik National University and Ash State University.



