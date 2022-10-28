Go to the main site
    CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere

    28 October 2022, 15:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh PM said that strengthening of ties in youth sphere is an important direction of humanitarian cooperation within the framework of CIS nations, Kazinform reports.

    To this end adopted were guideline on CIS youth policy and a package of measures.

    Implementation of the list of promising scientific projects adopted this help expand cooperation in science. It includes IT, nanomaterials, genetic engineering, environmental protection, climate change, renewables and space exploration.


