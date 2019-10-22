CIS to finalize draft strategy on cooperation in tourism

MINSK. KAZINFORM A team of experts to finalize and harmonize the draft strategy on cooperation in tourism between the CIS member states for 2021-2030 will gather in Minsk for a meeting on 23-24 October, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee.

The decision to draw up the strategy was made at the session of the CIS Tourism Council. The document will become the second strategy to promote cooperation in tourism in the CIS. The current strategy will expire in 2020. It involves Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, BelTA reports.

The draft of the new strategy will uphold the goals, objectives, principles, areas, and mechanisms of implementation of the first strategy and is meant to intensify cooperation and strengthen partnership relations between national travel organizations of the CIS countries. The document will facilitate consolidation of efforts of government agencies, national travel organizations, and other entities in the tourism industry. The strategy is based on the notion that tourism is not only the most promising and dynamically developing economic sector, but also an efficient means of stepping up international cooperation, strengthening friendship, enhancing mutual understanding, and facilitating cultural enrichment of the CIS nations. The CIS countries aim to increase tourist flows in the domestic and international markets and to launch more joint projects and programs in tourism that will promote their national interests and boost international cooperation. The session of the CIS Tourism Council took place in Samarkand in July 2019. The council approved the draft strategy and requested the CIS Executive Committee to submit it for review to the CIS Council of Heads of Government.