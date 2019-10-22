CIS to finalize draft strategy on cooperation in tourism

MINSK. KAZINFORM A team of experts to finalize and harmonize the draft strategy on cooperation in tourism between the CIS member states for 2021-2030 will gather in Minsk for a meeting on 23-24 October, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee.

The decision to draw up the strategy was made at the session of the CIS Tourism Council. The document will become the second strategy to promote cooperation in tourism in the CIS. The current strategy will expire in 2020. It involves Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, BelTA reports.