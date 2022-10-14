Go to the main site
    CIS to establish status of observer and partner

    14 October 2022, 16:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan initiated establishing the status of a CIS observer and partner,» Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.

    The initiative will let attract other countries and international organization to the work of CIS countries.

    Besides, a new provision on the human rights commission of CIS was adopted in order to strengthen cooperation in the protection of rights and freedoms of people.

    Besides, the Summit signed two international agreements, namely, the agreement on establishment of the advisory council of heads of election bodies of CIS member states and agreement on cooperation in the fight against corruption.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy CIS Kazakhstan
