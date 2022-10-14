Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS to establish status of observer and partner
14 October 2022, 16:25

CIS to establish status of observer and partner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan initiated establishing the status of a CIS observer and partner,» Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.

The initiative will let attract other countries and international organization to the work of CIS countries.

Besides, a new provision on the human rights commission of CIS was adopted in order to strengthen cooperation in the protection of rights and freedoms of people.

Besides, the Summit signed two international agreements, namely, the agreement on establishment of the advisory council of heads of election bodies of CIS member states and agreement on cooperation in the fight against corruption.


