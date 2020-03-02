CIS to discuss cooperation in education in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Executive Committee will host a meeting of the working group of the CIS Council for Cooperation in Education in Minsk on 2 March. The participants will finalize the draft agreement of cooperation in accreditation of educational organizations and institutions of the CIS states, BelTA has learned from the CIS press service.

The Science and Higher Education Ministry of Russia and the CIS Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly proposed to draft the agreement in April 2017.

The CIS Commission on Quality Assurance of Education was set up to conduct independent evaluation of the quality of the education and public accreditation and prepare the draft agreement. The commission is run by the Russian National Accreditation Agency. The commission prepared the draft agreement and sent it to the CIS Executive Committee in January 2020. The vommission members from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russian and Tajikistan participated in the drafting process.

The aim of state accreditation of the educational activities is to confirm its correspondence to the national standards applied in the CIS educational organizations and institutions. The joint accreditation body will be set up to take agreed decisions on state accreditation of the CIS educational organizations and institutions or to decline state accreditation following the monitoring and analysis of the educational programs with regard to each educational level of every profession, BelTA reports.



