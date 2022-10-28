Go to the main site
    CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services

    28 October 2022, 15:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov summed up the results of today's meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today we have had a constructive dialogue in regards to further cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the multilateral cooperation within the cooperation of the CIS states. We have had a fruitful exchange of views on joining efforts to solve common problems on the foreign economic track,» Alikhan Smailov said at the meeting of the CIS Head of Government Council.

    According to him, the heads of government in their speeches emphasized the great contribution of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship to the development of the main areas of the Commonwealth's activities.

    «For the purpose of deepening trade and economic cooperation in the CIS space, we arrived to a decision to finalize draft agreement on free trade in services of institutions, activities and investments. We expect that it will be signed during our next meeting,» the Prime Minister added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan CIS Politics Kazakhstan
