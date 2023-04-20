Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2023, 22:15
MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) intend to strengthen and expand cooperation, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, Kazinform cites BelTA.

«In recent months I have already had several meetings with the SCO secretary general and his deputies. The recent visit of Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Grigory Logvinov to Moscow and Minsk has confirmed the desire, readiness and intention to strengthen and expand the cooperation between our structures, the SCO and the CIS,» Sergei Lebedev said.

«We hope that an action plan will be prepared to strengthen our cooperation. There is such a desire both in the CIS Executive Committee and in the SCO Secretariat,» the secretary general said. «We have already received an invitation to the next SCO summit which is due in India this year. Accordingly, we invite the SCO representatives to our events, i.e., the Heads of State Council meeting scheduled to take place in Bishkek on 13 October 2023,» he added.

A regular session of the CIS plenipotentiaries took place in Minsk on 20 April. The plenipotentiaries summed up the results of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Samarkand on 14 April, and outlined the tasks for the implementation of the documents and agreements adopted during the meeting.

The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council also took stock of the progress made in the implementation of activities dedicated to the Year of Folk Arts and Cultural Heritage in the Commonwealth of Independent States.


