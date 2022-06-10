CIS's total GDP up 4.7% over last year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 94th session of the CIS Economic Council took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting focused on a wider range of issues of mulilateral economic cooperation. The heads of the delegations exchanged views on the current issues of economic cooperation.

It was reported that the total GDP of the CIS member countries rose by 4.7% in 2021 according to preliminary estimates.

Special attention was attached to the current economic situation of the CIS States and possible joint measures to respond to emerging issues.

A list of concrete measures in focus areas such as mutual trade, transport, energy, industry, agribusiness, finance, and so on was drawn up, which is to become the framework for conducting further steps to ensure sustainable growth of national economies by sectoral cooperation agencies and CIS countries.