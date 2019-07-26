CIS ready to continue cooperating with Ukraine

MINSK. KAZINFORM The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are ready to continue cooperating with Ukraine, Vice Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Agybay Smagulov said before a regular meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states in Minsk on 26 July, Kazinform learnt from BELTA.

«The CIS countries are ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine,» Agybay Smagulov said.

The permanent plenipotentiary representatives are set to approve the draft agenda of the regular meetings of the CIS Council of the CIS Heads of State which will be held in Ashgabat on October 11.

«In accordance with the procedure, after we approve the draft agenda we will forward it to the chairman of the Council of Heads of State. After approval the document together with the materials and documents on all matters to be included in the agenda will be on-sent to heads of all states, including Ukraine. They will be informed that the CIS summit will take place on 11 October,» Agybay Smagulov said.

Agybay Smagulov also emphasized that, as a rule, the head of the country presiding in the CIS also sends invitations, on his own behalf, to all presidents of the CIS countries. «Thus, I expect that this year the presiding Turkmenistan will send an invitation to the Ukrainian president. Last year, by the way, after the Council of Heads of State meeting, which was held in Dushanbe, all materials were also sent to the heads of state, which, of course, contained the information about the planned CIS summit in Ashgabat this year. So Kiev knows that the Council of Heads of State will convene on 11 October 11,» he stressed.

The vice chairman of the CIS Executive Committee stressed that Ukraine is de jure a participant to the CIS projects. «The Ukrainian authorities are aware of this and may well decide to participate in all meetings of the councils, including the highest body - the Council of Heads of State,» added Agybay Smagulov.

