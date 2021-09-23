Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    CIS Prosecutor Generals convene in Kazakh capital

    23 September 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Coordination Council of the CIS Prosecutor Generals started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov addressing those gathered expressed gratitude to Kazakh Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov for organizing today’s sitting, warm welcome and an opportunity to meet the Council members.

    «The meeting is possible now amid the pandemic outbreak thanks to the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office and the Coordination Council. It proves the countries’ commitment for further development of cooperation and joint search for solution of pressing issues,» he said.

    In his turn, Nurdauletov highlighted significance of joint work in this direction. He stressed that stabilization of coronavirus situations in our countries let hold the sitting in traditional format.

    He noted that this year many CIS countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence. The countries built cooperation in key directions in strengthening legality and in war on crime over the past 30 years.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prosecutor General's Office CIS Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events