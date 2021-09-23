Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Prosecutor Generals convene in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 September 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Coordination Council of the CIS Prosecutor Generals started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov addressing those gathered expressed gratitude to Kazakh Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov for organizing today’s sitting, warm welcome and an opportunity to meet the Council members.

photo

«The meeting is possible now amid the pandemic outbreak thanks to the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office and the Coordination Council. It proves the countries’ commitment for further development of cooperation and joint search for solution of pressing issues,» he said.

photo

In his turn, Nurdauletov highlighted significance of joint work in this direction. He stressed that stabilization of coronavirus situations in our countries let hold the sitting in traditional format.

He noted that this year many CIS countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of Independence. The countries built cooperation in key directions in strengthening legality and in war on crime over the past 30 years.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


