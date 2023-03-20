Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Observation Mission hails parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

20 March 2023, 22:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – CIS Election Observation Mission Head Leonid Anfimov stated that the elections for the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament were held at a high level and in accordance with the legislation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The observers believe that the nomination and registration of candidates for the Majilis were held in line with the legislation. According to the CIS observers, participation of all the registered political parties in the election campaign as well as no limitations on the number of candidates elected in single-mandate constituencies led to the competitive and open elections,» said the CIS Election Observation Mission head at a press briefing.

Wide coverage of the preparation for and holding of the elections by the election commissions and mass media was noted.

The observers pointed out that all conditions for protecting electoral rights and freedoms of the citizens, candidates for deputies, and other participants of the electoral process had been created, as well as timely handling of complaints and allegations, and violations of electoral legislation had been in place while preparing and holding the early parliamentary elections.

«The CIS observers visited 832 polling stations and highlighted the high level of holding and openness of the voting process. Counting of votes was in line with the legislation,» said Anfimov.

In their findings, the CIS observers pointed to a few observations, which, according to them, had no impact on the results of the elections.


