Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM

    28 October 2022, 11:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the CIS makes progress amid the current complicated conditions seeking for new directions for further cooperation. He thanked colleagues for joint successful work and expressed gratitude to the CIS executive committee for efficient coordination of organization of the events during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. He also congratulated Sergey Lebedev on his appointment as the head of the executive committee - executive secretary of CIS for another three years.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance in Astana.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays