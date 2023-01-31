Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    31 January 2023, 15:38

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS observation mission is set to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.

    «We have received an invitation from the leadership of Kazakhstan to send an observation mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for 19 March. We are now working on the mission. We have already prepared letters to the countries with the request to send us the candidates for the mission,» Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports.

    The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is holding its session in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 31 January. The concept of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the CIS in 2023 and an action plan for its implementation will be presented at the meeting. The plenipotentiaries will also discuss the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled for 14 April in Tashkent and approve the council's work plan for 2023.

    Photo: eng.belta.by

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    CIS Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies
    Majilis elections: Kazakhstanis may cast votes in 5 cities of Russia
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields