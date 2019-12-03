Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    CIS ministerial meeting might be held in Almaty on Apr 3

    3 December 2019, 15:53

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – There are plans to hold a session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty on 3 April 2020, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told reporters, BelTA has learned.

    «Today we are discussing just a preliminary plan of the forthcoming session. It might take place in Almaty on 3 April 2020. The suggestion was put forward by Kazakhstan and was upheld by everyone. Important documents to be discussed there cover mostly humanitarian and political cooperation,» Sergei Lebedev said.

    In his words, the participants of the session will take stock of the ministerial consultations held in 2019 and outline a plan of consultations for 2020. «Ministerial consultations are held regularly, about once in two months. The agenda is dominated by topical issues of international activity of the Commonwealth. I believe that this will also be one of the key points of the agenda at the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council,» Sergei Lebedev said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued