CIS may serve as base for Greater Eurasia mega project - President

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The CIS may be the best-suited base for a mega project such as Greater Eurasia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I suppose that the CIS may be the best-suited base for a mega project such as Greater Eurasia or Greater Eurasian Partnership,» said Tokayev during the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Head of State went on to say that the SCO, ASEAN, and EAEU could be integral parts of the Greater Eurasia space.

«In 10 years to come, the traditionally friendly countries such as China, India, countries of the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia could be major investors in the economies in our region. China has already become the main economic and foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan, with over $22bn of investment in the past 15 years,» added Tokayev.



