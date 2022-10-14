Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS leaders to adopt program of fight with extremism
14 October 2022, 12:29

CIS leaders to adopt program of fight with extremism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that amid geostrategic tenses more efforts are required to strengthen mutual trust and to ensure stability and security in the region. He said it at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State noted that the CIS had created a balanced system of interaction between security and law-enforcement structures. Concept documents in security sphere have been adopted.

«Alongside, we need to promptly elaborate preventive measures to respond to new risks and threats. Kazakhstan shares common approaches of the CIS states to the improvement of organizational and legal mechanisms of cooperation in fight with terrorism and extremism. We express readiness for a close coordinated work on implementation of the objectives which will be outlined in the program of fight with extremism to be adopted at today’s summit of the CIS Heads of State Council,» President Tokayev said.


Photo:sputniknews.com

