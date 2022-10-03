Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    CIS IPA observes to monitor early presidential election in Kazakhstan

    3 October 2022, 10:20

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA) have been invited to monitor snap presidential election in the Republic of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Secretariat of the CIS IPA Council.

    «Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has sent a letter to the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States addressed to Chair of the CIS IPA Council Valentina Matviyenko to invite international observers from the CIS IPA to monitor the upcoming early presidential election in Kazakhstan,» the press service informed.

    «Kazakhstan will undertake every effort to make sure that the election is transparent and complies with national legislation and international standards,» the letter reads.

    Parliaments that make part of the CIS IPA will delegate their representatives to the observation mission that will be sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan to monitor the election. The international observers will visit polling stations, assess their accessibility and equipment, monitor the voting process, vote counting and tabulation.

    On 21 September President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to call an early presidential election for 20 November 2022. He promised to put out soon his election platform that will outline new initiatives aimed at achieving social and economic progress.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's parliament members unanimously supported the bill extending presidential mandates to a seven-year term and barring any president from running for a second term in office.


    Photo: belta.by

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    CIS Belarus 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued