CIS IPA observes to monitor early presidential election in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA) have been invited to monitor snap presidential election in the Republic of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Secretariat of the CIS IPA Council.

«Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has sent a letter to the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States addressed to Chair of the CIS IPA Council Valentina Matviyenko to invite international observers from the CIS IPA to monitor the upcoming early presidential election in Kazakhstan,» the press service informed.

«Kazakhstan will undertake every effort to make sure that the election is transparent and complies with national legislation and international standards,» the letter reads.

Parliaments that make part of the CIS IPA will delegate their representatives to the observation mission that will be sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan to monitor the election. The international observers will visit polling stations, assess their accessibility and equipment, monitor the voting process, vote counting and tabulation.

On 21 September President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to call an early presidential election for 20 November 2022. He promised to put out soon his election platform that will outline new initiatives aimed at achieving social and economic progress.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's parliament members unanimously supported the bill extending presidential mandates to a seven-year term and barring any president from running for a second term in office.





Photo: belta.by



