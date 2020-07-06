Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Interstate Environmental Council expected to convene in Minsk in August

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 July 2020, 16:27
MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk is expected to host the 6th meeting of the CIS Interstate Environmental Council in August 2020, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus.

The 5th meeting of the CIS Interstate Environmental Council was held in Yerevan, Armenia on 17-18 September 2019. A wide range of environmental issues were considered. The parties exchanged experience in such areas as waste management, unification of methods for calculating air pollution emissions and implementation of the state environmental policy, BelTA reports.

Belarus' Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister Andrei Khudyk was elected co-chairman of the CIS Interstate Environmental Council during the 5th meeting. Belarus will take over the chairmanship in the CIS Interstate Environmental Council at the 6th meeting.

The Interstate Environmental Council is the body of inter-sectoral cooperation in the CIS. It was set up in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in environmental protection of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which was signed in Minsk on 31 May 2013. The agreement was signed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine (with a proviso). Uzbekistan participates in the CIS Interstate Environmental Council as an observer


