Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

CIS Interstate Emergencies Council to convene in St. Petersburg on 4 September

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 September 2019, 12:22
CIS Interstate Emergencies Council to convene in St. Petersburg on 4 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 32nd meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Made Emergencies will take place in Saint Petersburg on 4 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The agenda of the meeting features 14 points. The participants of the meeting are set to discuss emergency response issues, review the work of the council in 2018-2019 and measures to improve cooperation and legal framework of the organization, BelTA reports.

The council members will also discuss the schedule of control checks of mutual emergency notification systems.

The CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-Made Emergencies was established in 1993. It includes representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The primary goal of the organization is to work out recommendations for a coordinated policy in the field of emergency prevention and response, to harmonize national laws and draft cooperation agreements.


CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty