CIS Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification strategy approved

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The adoption of the development strategy for the Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification of the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) through 2030 was one of more than 20 issues included in the agenda of the 57th meeting of the council. The meeting was held in the format of a video conference, BelTA learned from the press service of the State Committee for Standardization of Belarus.

The development strategy reflects a common vision of cooperation areas. They have been harmonized with the CIS development strategy and the norms and rules of international organizations. An action plan of the strategy will be ready by the end of the year, the press service said.

The participants of the meeting also adopted Amendment No.1 to the Program on Interstate Standardization for 2019-202. It included 167 draft interstate standardization documents related to the fuel and energy, mining, metallurgical, petrochemical, chemical, agro-industrial and electrical sectors, as well as light industry, healthcare, engineering, information technology and other areas. The amendment was proposed by Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The fund of interstate standards includes 240 new interstate standards and amendments.

The participants of the meeting approved of a new wording of the procedure to compete for the CIS product and service quality excellence awards. The approved version of the document will be submitted to the CIS Executive Committee.

The eighth contest for the CIS Quality Excellence Award 2021 was announced at the meeting to stimulate the production and export of high quality products and services, innovative technologies and methods of effective management in the organizations of the CIS member states.

In the field of metrology, some national standards of Belarus and Russia have been recognized as interstate standard samples of composition and properties of substances and materials. They are intended for application in the field of state metrological control and supervision, state regulation to ensure uniformity of measurements.

The participants of the meeting discussed draft agreements on technical barriers in mutual trade in the CIS, and also on mutual recognition of accreditation of conformity assessment authorities, Kazinform refers to BelTA.