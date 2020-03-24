Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly cancels spring session due to coronavirus pandemic

Alzhanova Raushan
24 March 2020, 10:43
ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States has cancelled the international events scheduled for April 2020, including the IPA CIS Council meeting, the 51st IPA CIS plenary meeting and the IPA CIS solemn meeting dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941– 1945, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the IPA.

«The decision was made due to the adverse epidemiological situation and travel restrictions imposed at national levels as well as taking into account the recommendations of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. The IPA CIS’s activity will be continued using online discussions, video-conferences, etc.,» the report says.


