CIS heads of state to discuss declaration on strategic economic cooperation in Ashgabat

NUR-SULTAN - MINSK.KAZINFORM - The declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS hasbeen included into the draft agenda of the CIS Heads of State Council meetingwhich is due to take place in Ashgabat on 11 October, Vice Chairman of the CISExecutive Committee Agybay Smagulov told the media ahead of the CISPlenipotentiaries Council meeting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

«Theidea of the document was suggested by Turkmenistan, the presiding country.Experts have looked into the matter and prepared a draft declaration,» AgybaySmagulov said.

In his words, the CIS is an area where large transport,energy and logistics projects are implemented. «For example, a big logisticscenter is being built in Belarus' Orsha. Similar projects are implemented nearKazan, Russia. Virtually all Caspian bordering countries are building their biglogistics centers. The implementation of the Western Europe-Western Chinahighway project is underway. Rail freight transport ply between China andEurope across Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus. North-South and East-Westprojects are implemented as well,» the CIS Executive Committee vice chairmansaid.

The declaration on strategic economic cooperation proves thatthe CIS states are interested in developing cross-border intercontinentalprojects. «We are open to cooperation. The CIS Charter envisages theparticipation of both the post-Soviet countries and other states that showinterest in joining the organization. I hope that the declaration will beadopted in Ashgabat,» he added.

According to Agybay Smagulov, the statement of the heads ofstate to the peoples of the CIS member states and the world community in connectionwith the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be adoptedat the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council. The agenda of the meetingwill also include the discussion of the CIS presidency in 2020. «At theprevious CIS summit, Uzbekistan expressed readiness to take over the presidencyin the organization in 2020. We expect the corresponding decision will be takenat the CIS forthcoming summit,» he said.



