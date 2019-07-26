Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Integration

CIS heads of state to discuss declaration on strategic economic cooperation in Ashgabat

26 July 2019, 19:43
CIS heads of state to discuss declaration on strategic economic cooperation in Ashgabat

NUR-SULTAN - MINSK. KAZINFORM - The declaration on strategic economic cooperation in the CIS has been included into the draft agenda of the CIS Heads of State Council meeting which is due to take place in Ashgabat on 11 October, Vice Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Agybay Smagulov told the media ahead of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council meeting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

«The idea of the document was suggested by Turkmenistan, the presiding country. Experts have looked into the matter and prepared a draft declaration,» Agybay Smagulov said.

In his words, the CIS is an area where large transport, energy and logistics projects are implemented. «For example, a big logistics center is being built in Belarus' Orsha. Similar projects are implemented near Kazan, Russia. Virtually all Caspian bordering countries are building their big logistics centers. The implementation of the Western Europe-Western China highway project is underway. Rail freight transport ply between China and Europe across Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus. North-South and East-West projects are implemented as well,» the CIS Executive Committee vice chairman said.

The declaration on strategic economic cooperation proves that the CIS states are interested in developing cross-border intercontinental projects. «We are open to cooperation. The CIS Charter envisages the participation of both the post-Soviet countries and other states that show interest in joining the organization. I hope that the declaration will be adopted in Ashgabat,» he added.

According to Agybay Smagulov, the statement of the heads of state to the peoples of the CIS member states and the world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be adopted at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council. The agenda of the meeting will also include the discussion of the CIS presidency in 2020. «At the previous CIS summit, Uzbekistan expressed readiness to take over the presidency in the organization in 2020. We expect the corresponding decision will be taken at the CIS forthcoming summit,» he said.

CIS   Turkmenistan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty