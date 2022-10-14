CIS Heads of State approve themes over next few years in culture, arts and humanities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council a wide range of issues focused on culture, arts and humanities, Kazinform reports.

«The «One year-one theme» formula adopted by the CIS the Heads of State paid attention to theme years in the CIS. It was decided to declare 2024 the year of volunteer’s movement, 2025 the 80 th anniversary on the Great Patriotic War and the year of peace and unity in fight against Nazism, 2006 the year of protection of health. Besides, Saint Peterburg will become the CIS cultural capital in 2023,» Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi told journalists.

Those present agreed on the development of cultural cooperation.

Tileuberdi stressed that the sphere of culture, arts and humanities is one of the most dynamically developing directions intra-CIS.



