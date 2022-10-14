Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Heads of State adopt counterterrorism program
14 October 2022, 15:49

CIS Heads of State adopt counterterrorism program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council paid attention to cooperation in the sphere of security, Kazinform reports.

«Special attention was paid to cooperation in the sphere of cooperation. The Heads of State approved the cooperation program in the fight against terrorism and extremism slated for 2023-2025,» Deputy PM – Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed reporters.

Besides, the CIS Heads of State Council adopted the statement on climate cooperation highlighting importance of climate agenda joint actions.


