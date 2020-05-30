Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Tashkent on 6 November

    30 May 2020, 13:00

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Heads of Government Council will next meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 6 November. The decision was taken during a video conference of the council on 29 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    The heads of government exchanged opinions on the economic cooperation in the CIS, and also a wide range of issues related to other areas of the activity, including the joint efforts of the CIS member states to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, BelTA reports.

    The participants in the meeting also considered a number of documents aimed at the expansion and strengthening of cooperation among the CIS member states in various sectors.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus CIS Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued