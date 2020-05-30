Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Tashkent on 6 November

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 May 2020, 13:00
MINSK. KAZINFORM The CIS Heads of Government Council will next meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 6 November. The decision was taken during a video conference of the council on 29 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The heads of government exchanged opinions on the economic cooperation in the CIS, and also a wide range of issues related to other areas of the activity, including the joint efforts of the CIS member states to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, BelTA reports.

The participants in the meeting also considered a number of documents aimed at the expansion and strengthening of cooperation among the CIS member states in various sectors.


