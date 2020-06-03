Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CIS Games may become first big sport event after pandemic

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2020, 08:09
MINSK. KAZINFORM – The CIS Games may take place in early September 2020 and become the first large international sport event after the coronavirus pandemic, TASS cited Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin as saying.

Competing in the First CIS Games will be Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. The organizing committee may invite other countries as well.

«The world's first big sport event planned to be held in Kazan in early September is the CIS Games. They are expected to feature 11 countries, more than 2,500 athletes in 21 sports. We hope that the Games will take place. We understand, however, how difficult this task is,» Oleg Matytsin said, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


