CIS foreign ministers to meet in Minsk on 14 October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The foreign ministers of the CIS countries will meet in Minsk on 14 October, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing for the press in Moscow on 7 October, BelTA has learned.

«On 14 October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk,» Maria Zakharova said. «I would like to remind you that Belarus is holding the CIS chairmanship this year,» BelTA reports.

The foreign ministers of the CIS countries are set to exchange views on topical issues on the international and CIS agenda, to discuss the draft statements on the CIS 30th anniversary, on cooperation in migration and on ensuring biological security to be submitted for the CIS summit due in Mink on 15 October. «The ministers will adopt a joint statement on strengthening the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention,» Maria Zakharova said. «In the context of the ongoing attempts to falsify the history, the ministers will approve the regulation on the international association of historians and archivists of the CIS countries. It will be tasked with providing an objective and impartial assessment of the events of our shared past, promoting access to archival documents, and coordinating the work of scholars.»

According to Maria Zakharova, the CIS foreign ministers plan to pay considerable attention to the cultural and humanitarian dimensions. In particular, the ministers are expected to agree on the draft decisions to declare the city of Comrat (Republic of Moldova) the CIS Capital of Culture in 2023 and to approve a plan of action for the Year of Folk Art and Cultural Heritage in the CIS in 2022.

»The foreign ministers will also approve a plan of CIS multi-level ministerial consultations in 2022,« Maria Zakharova added.