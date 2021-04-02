CIS foreign ministers to convene in Moscow on 2 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held in Moscow on 2 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The foreign ministers are set to exchange opinions about matters on the current international agenda and cooperation in the CIS, discuss the status of implementation of the program of actions to enhance partnership between the ministries of foreign affairs of the CIS member states and the implementation of the plan of multilevel ministerial consultations in the CIS in 2020, BelTA reports.

The foreign ministers will also harmonize documents that will be sent for consideration to the CIS Council of Heads of State, including the draft statement of the heads of state to the peoples of the CIS and the international public on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The Foreign Ministers Council will also review two draft documents that will be forwarded to the CIS Council of Heads of Government. They concern cooperation in geodesy, cartography, inventories, and remote sensing of the Earth as well as establishment of a base organization for operational and strategic training of armed forces officers. The foreign ministers are set to approve medium-term action plans to implement the current CIS development strategies in the field of physical culture, sport, tourism, and international youth cooperation.