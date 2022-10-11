Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital

    11 October 2022, 07:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will take place on October 12 in Astana,» an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.


    «The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will be held traditionally on the eve of the Summit of the CIS Heads of State under the chairmanship of Deputy PM –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Those gathered are expected to debate regional and international agenda, deepening cooperation between foreign ministries,» he told a briefing.

    As earlier reported, the Summit of the CIS Heads of State will take place on October 14 in Astana.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy CIS Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
    Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
    Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks