CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital
11 October 2022, 07:20

CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will take place on October 12 in Astana,» an official representative of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.


«The regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states will be held traditionally on the eve of the Summit of the CIS Heads of State under the chairmanship of Deputy PM –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Those gathered are expected to debate regional and international agenda, deepening cooperation between foreign ministries,» he told a briefing.

As earlier reported, the Summit of the CIS Heads of State will take place on October 14 in Astana.

