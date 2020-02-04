Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

CIS experts to gather in Minsk to discuss joint efforts in combating crime

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 February 2020, 16:13
CIS experts to gather in Minsk to discuss joint efforts in combating crime

MINSK. KAZINFORM The expert group on harmonizing the concept of the information exchange between security and law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states and the CIS agencies as well as the respective decision of the CIS Heads of State Council will hold an additional session at the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk on 4-5 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the committee.

The concept was drafted by the Bureau for the Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes in the CIS states.

The document aims at expanding interstate information exchange, improving the respective legal framework and developing efficient tools that bring into compliance the information exchange procedures, while combating transnational crime in all its forms and manifestations.

CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty