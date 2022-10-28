Go to the main site
    CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev commends Kazakhstan’s CIS Chairmanship

    28 October 2022, 17:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was always the initiator and locomotive of multilateral cooperation within the CIS, Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Under Kazakhstan’s CIS chairmanship many key events within the country and beyond took place, said Sergey Lebedev following the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in Astana.

    He highlighted that the country was always the initiator and locomotive of multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

    «As part of its CIS chairmanship, Kazakhstan put forward multiple initiatives that were successfully implemented,» said Lebedev.

    The 2023 CIS chairmanship was assumed by Kyrgyzstan.

    Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS member States in narrow format took place in Astana.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

