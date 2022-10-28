Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev commends Kazakhstan’s CIS Chairmanship

28 October 2022, 17:31
CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev commends Kazakhstan’s CIS Chairmanship
28 October 2022, 17:31

CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev commends Kazakhstan’s CIS Chairmanship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was always the initiator and locomotive of multilateral cooperation within the CIS, Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under Kazakhstan’s CIS chairmanship many key events within the country and beyond took place, said Sergey Lebedev following the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in Astana.

He highlighted that the country was always the initiator and locomotive of multilateral cooperation within the CIS.

«As part of its CIS chairmanship, Kazakhstan put forward multiple initiatives that were successfully implemented,» said Lebedev.

The 2023 CIS chairmanship was assumed by Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS member States in narrow format took place in Astana.


Related news
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
Kazakhstan, Romania discuss prospects for bilateral coop
Read also
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
Kazakh CEC head, CIS IPA observers' group meet
SCO athletes invited to take part in 2023 CIS Games
Kazakh, Uzbek senators discuss Aral Sea problem
Kazakhstan to host meeting of CIS Economic Council in December
CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News