CIS, Eurasian Economic Commission nurture cooperation in science, technology, innovations

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission are establishing cooperation in science, technology and innovations, BelTA learned from the Department of Economic Cooperation of the CIS Executive Committee.

Officials of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the CIS Executive Committee took part in the second meeting of the Presidium of the Scientific and Technological Council under the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission which was held in Moscow on 17 February. «The meeting discussed the prospects for cooperation between the CIS Executive Committee and the EEC under the CIS interstate program of innovative cooperation for the period up to 2030. The importance of developing ties was noted especially in view of growing activities in science, technology and innovations both in the CIS and the EAEU,« the department said.

In order to implement the memorandum to deepen cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the CIS Executive Committee of 27 November 2018, the executive committee suggests that the EEC take part in the work of the Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovations, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



